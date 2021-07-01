|
Assor M, Lattanzi S. Soins 2021; 66(858): 39-41.
Prévenir la maltraitance des personnes âgées
(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)
While violence permeates society in many ways, it does not spare any age group. The elderly are particularly exposed to violence and abuse, especially in the current pandemic context, which they suffer without being able or daring to defend themselves. Within "Les Petits Frères des Pauvres" association, the support and advice unit for the fight against abuse is designed to support and assist, at their request, teams of volunteers and/or employees who are faced with the questionare wondering about the best choices to make in complex support situations when there is a suspicion of abuse.
vulnerability; abuse; établissement d’hébergement pour personnes âgées dépendantes; home for the dependent elderly; infantilisation; intimité; maltraitance; privacy; qualité de vie; quality of life; vulnérabilité