Abstract

While violence permeates society in many ways, it does not spare any age group. The elderly are particularly exposed to violence and abuse, especially in the current pandemic context, which they suffer without being able or daring to defend themselves. Within "Les Petits Frères des Pauvres" association, the support and advice unit for the fight against abuse is designed to support and assist, at their request, teams of volunteers and/or employees who are faced with the questionare wondering about the best choices to make in complex support situations when there is a suspicion of abuse.



z Si la violence s'immisce de multiples façons dans la société, elle n'épargne aucune catégorie d'âge z Les personnes âgées sont, notamment dans le contexte actuel de pandémie, particulièrement exposées à des violences et maltraitances qu'elles subissent sans pouvoir ou oser s'en défendre z Au sein de l'association Les Petits frères des pauvres, la cellule appui-conseil de lutte contre les maltraitances a pour vocation de venir appuyer et soutenir, à leur demande, des équipes de bénévoles et/ou de salariés qui s'interrogent sur les meilleurs choix à opérer dans des situations d'accompagnement complexe lorsqu'il existe une suspicion de maltraitance.

