Salomé J. Soins 2021; 66(858): 42-45.
Les faces cachées de la violence scolaire
(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)
School is an essential place of life for children and adolescents. Like society as a whole, this institution is increasingly exposed to a context of multiple forms of violence, while itself being a source of more or less visible violence. To get out of this school violence, it is necessary to distinguish its hidden sides and to rethink the school as a central place for learning non-violent communication.
Language: fr
aggression; violence; communication; agression; école; harassment; harcèlement; school