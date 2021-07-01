Abstract

School is an essential place of life for children and adolescents. Like society as a whole, this institution is increasingly exposed to a context of multiple forms of violence, while itself being a source of more or less visible violence. To get out of this school violence, it is necessary to distinguish its hidden sides and to rethink the school as a central place for learning non-violent communication.



z L'école est un lieu de vie essentiel pour les enfants et les adolescents z À l'image de la société, cette institution est exposée de plus en plus fréquemment à un contexte de violences multiples tout en étant elle-même source de violences plus ou moins visibles z Pour sortir de cette violence scolaire, il est nécessaire d'en distinguer les faces cachées et de repenser l'école comme un lieu central d'apprentissage de la communication non violente.

