SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Salomé J. Soins 2021; 66(858): 42-45.

Vernacular Title

Les faces cachées de la violence scolaire

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/j.soin.2021.07.009

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

School is an essential place of life for children and adolescents. Like society as a whole, this institution is increasingly exposed to a context of multiple forms of violence, while itself being a source of more or less visible violence. To get out of this school violence, it is necessary to distinguish its hidden sides and to rethink the school as a central place for learning non-violent communication.

===

z L'école est un lieu de vie essentiel pour les enfants et les adolescents z À l'image de la société, cette institution est exposée de plus en plus fréquemment à un contexte de violences multiples tout en étant elle-même source de violences plus ou moins visibles z Pour sortir de cette violence scolaire, il est nécessaire d'en distinguer les faces cachées et de repenser l'école comme un lieu central d'apprentissage de la communication non violente.


Language: fr

Keywords

aggression; violence; communication; agression; école; harassment; harcèlement; school

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print