Yigitaliyevna HG. Berlin studies transnational journal of science and humanities 2021; 1(1.5): 77-84.
Die setztendenz beim menschen: risikofaktoren, sein verhalten, psychologie und behandlungsmassnahmen
(Copyright © 2021)
As is known to all of us, the tendency to commit suicide is also included in the number of enormous risks to the life of mankind. Expanding suicide and self-hurt is a worldwide concern. Suicide rates have been most noteworthy among in the male old, anyway rate among youngsters have been expanding to the degree that they are currently the most noteworthy. Adolescence or the teen age is a developmental phase during which several of the mental health disorders of adulthood appear which go a long way in increasing the suicide rate at adulthoodi. In this scientific article, based on several sources and observations, the behavior, psychology of the suicidal tendency, which is considered one of the current pressing problems, is studied and based on the information provided, the relevant conclusions are drawn, as well as treatment measures are provided.
Language: de
Schlüsselwörter Neigung zur Selbsttötung, psychische Störungen, Suizidversuche, suizidales Verhalten, WHO, psychiatrische Erkrankungen, Risikofaktoren.