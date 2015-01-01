Abstract

As is known to all of us, the tendency to commit suicide is also included in the number of enormous risks to the life of mankind. Expanding suicide and self-hurt is a worldwide concern. Suicide rates have been most noteworthy among in the male old, anyway rate among youngsters have been expanding to the degree that they are currently the most noteworthy. Adolescence or the teen age is a developmental phase during which several of the mental health disorders of adulthood appear which go a long way in increasing the suicide rate at adulthoodi. In this scientific article, based on several sources and observations, the behavior, psychology of the suicidal tendency, which is considered one of the current pressing problems, is studied and based on the information provided, the relevant conclusions are drawn, as well as treatment measures are provided.



Wie uns allen bekannt ist, gehört auch die Tendenz zum Suizid zu den enormen Gefahren für das Leben der Menschheit. Die Ausweitung von Selbstmord und Selbstverletzung ist ein weltweites Anliegen. Die Selbstmordraten waren unter den männlichen Alten am bemerkenswertesten, jedenfalls hat sich die Rate unter den Jugendlichen in dem Maße ausgeweitet, dass sie derzeit am bemerkenswertesten sind. Die Adoleszenz oder das Teenageralter ist eine Entwicklungsphase, in der mehrere der psychischen Störungen des Erwachsenenalters auftreten, die einen großen Beitrag zur Erhöhung der Selbstmordrate im Erwachsenenalter leisten. In diesem wissenschaftlichen Artikel wird auf der Grundlage mehrerer Quellen und Beobachtungen das Verhalten, die Psychologie der Suizidalität, die als eines der aktuell drängenden Probleme gilt, untersucht und auf Grundlage der bereitgestellten Informationen die entsprechenden Schlussfolgerungen sowie die Behandlung gezogen Maßnahmen vorgesehen sind.

