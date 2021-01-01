SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Djordjevic C. Kierkegaard studies yearbook 2021; 26(1): 459-487.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.1515/kierke-2021-0019

In contemporary philosophy, there is a growing interest in how Søren Kierkegaard's metaphilosophy and philosophical methodology may have influenced Ludwig Wittgenstein. This paper contributes to this discussion by arguing that each shares and critiques a particular conception of logic that I term "worldly logic." Roughly, "worldly logic" contends logic and metaphysics are intimately interconnected. It further argues that reading Kierkegaard's brief thoughts on logic, in the Climacus texts, through the lens of the later Wittgenstein, helps to clarify the nature of Kierkegaard's critique. Finally, it argues that their shared abhorrence of a particular sort of philosophy of logic is principled and apt.

