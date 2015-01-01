Abstract

Midlife or middle age is the transformative phase of lifespan between youth, adulthood and old age. It is a phase of development in which individuals frequently experience major changes in their relationships, careers, wellbeing, appearance and many more. The paper highlights numerous variables that contribute to middle-aged suicide: Economic difficulties, dual caregiving obligations, and health issues. Consumption of alcohol, unemployment, and housing was more prevalent in males. Simultaneously, signs of low mental well-being depression, lack of communication, and legal battles may indicate the risk factors of midlife suicide. The paper elucidates prevention strategies at different levels (community, self-help strategies & psychotherapies) that may be used to prevent suicide in this phase of life. The review also resulted in identifying a gap regarding statistical studies in the Indian context considering the challenges people face in the Indian demographic.



Keywords: middle- age, midlife challenges, suicide, prevention, self-help strategies.

Language: en