Abstract

In a well-designed public transportation system, planners aim for service to be frequent, fast and cost-effective. The absence of connectivity in a transit system results in public transportation becoming the least appealing mode of choice. This research focused on the last-mile problem (LMP) and its existing interventions in two Canadian cities. It explored the framework employed and language used within transportation planning documents in order to address the last-mile problem (LMP). Through a two-pronged content analysis method, 10 planning documents from Toronto and Montreal were examined to identify ways in which the last-mile problem is engaged and what kind of strategies are provided to address the issue. The manifest content analysis revealed that only two planning documents directly address the last-mile problem. However, the latent content analysis demonstrated ways in which the rest of the key-terms were utilized to further engage with the LMP, resulting in three recurring themes. Several policy recommendations expand on the three themes extracted from the content analysis with emphasis on shared-mobility, public-private partnerships and diversifying land-use as last-mile strategies.

