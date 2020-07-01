Abstract

We study how two mobility social movements with online leverage (namely AltMobility PH and Friends of Pearl Drive) attempt to reorient the trajectory of transport development in favor of commuters and pedestrians by activating State apparatus through politics. Both organizations tried to engage politicians and influence agenda-setting by the State. Drawing on more than a year of extensive ethnographic data and auto-ethnographic accounts, we explain how both social movements leverage online social media to build a spectacular public, forge collective identity, organize and magnify their advocacy.

Language: en