Liu C, Tapani A, Kristoffersson I, Rydergren C, Jonsson D. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2021; 9(1): 125-136.
(Copyright © 2021, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Cost-benefit analysis (CBA) for cycling infrastructure investments are less sophistically developed compared to the ones for private cars and public transport, and one of main reasons is the lack of "well-developed" transport models for cycling. In this study, a dedicated transport model for cycling is used to appraise cycling infrastructure investments in Stockholm, Sweden. The model captures the impact of a change in cycling infrastructure on cycling route choice, mode choice, destination choice and trip generation and calculates cycling flow on link level. the generalised cost measure defined in the route choice model captures the impact of cycling infrastructure.
Language: en
Appraisal; Cycling; Transport model