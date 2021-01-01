|
Obiri-Yeboah AA, Ribeiro JFX, Asante LA, Sarpong AA, Pappoe B. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2021; 9(1): 324-335.
Shared taxis, mini-buses, and motorcycles have been the conventional means of intra-city public transportation in most parts of Africa. In recent years, auto-rickshaws are fast becoming an alternative and preferred form of public transport in many African cities. This article adopts descriptive statistics to analyze the demographic characteristics of 429 auto-rickshaw operators in Kumasi and logistic regression analysis to understand the association between these demographic characteristics and operational attributes and challenges. The study found that auto-rickshaw operators in Kumasi possess gender, age, and educational characteristics similar to other transport operators in Ghana and elsewhere. Auto-rickshaw operators, however, differ from others in terms of their origin characteristics, as they are mostly migrant workers.
Challenges; Demographic and operational characteristics; Ghana; Kumasi; Public transport; Rickshaws