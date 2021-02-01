Abstract

Road safety management and regulations have been neglected since a long time in Lebanon. Some efforts were made to reduce the number of casualties related to road crashes, but they were insufficient for curbing the evolution. With the increased population, the number of cars per household and the continuous deterioration of the country's infrastructure, now it's the time more than ever for the government to step up and put the appropriate measures the country needs. This paper examines the problems related to poor institutional, organizational and financial management of road safety in Lebanon. It focuses on the historical challenges and provides a critical analysis of road accidents statistics. It highlights the main actors fighting against road insecurity. It also seeks to provide an insight into how constrained funding and hindered policies may affect the effectiveness of the road safety management system. Finally, this article aims to raise awareness on road insecurity making the Lebanese government wanting to invest even more in improving the current situation.

