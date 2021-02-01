|
Baig MH, Rana IA, Waheed A. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2021; 9(2): 600-607.
(Copyright © 2021, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Active transportation (walking and bicycling) enhances the safety of commuters and improves the environmental conditions of a region. A major way of fighting against obesity, chronic diseases, and mental stresses, active commuting also aids in forming of social cohesion among people. In developing countries, gender disparity is commonly observed in active commuting systems. Demographically, females in Pakistan are comparatively less mobile than males, except for automobile transportation. The influences of other essential factors including, safety, infrastructure, society, and attitudes, on active commuting in the local situation are still missing in the literature. This study examines the gender-based effects of such imperative factors. 35 discrete elements were shortlisted after extensive desk research and expert's opinions for questionnaire data, recorded on a 5 - point Likert scale. The acquired data from 414 respondents was analyzed statistically using Pearson's chi-square test, paired sample t-test, and weighted mean method.
Language: en
Bicycle; Health; Perceptions; Sustainable campus; University; Walking