Abstract

Active transportation (walking and bicycling) enhances the safety of commuters and improves the environmental conditions of a region. A major way of fighting against obesity, chronic diseases, and mental stresses, active commuting also aids in forming of social cohesion among people. In developing countries, gender disparity is commonly observed in active commuting systems. Demographically, females in Pakistan are comparatively less mobile than males, except for automobile transportation. The influences of other essential factors including, safety, infrastructure, society, and attitudes, on active commuting in the local situation are still missing in the literature. This study examines the gender-based effects of such imperative factors. 35 discrete elements were shortlisted after extensive desk research and expert's opinions for questionnaire data, recorded on a 5 - point Likert scale. The acquired data from 414 respondents was analyzed statistically using Pearson's chi-square test, paired sample t-test, and weighted mean method.



RESULTS revealed that gender-based differences were significant in various factors linking to all four components, especially social and safety ones. These differences were also observed in the combined perception of each of the four components and overall composite perception. The study indicates a comparatively higher perception of females regarding the factors affecting active commuting with the recommendations to incorporate the requisites of both genders in future transportation developments.

Language: en