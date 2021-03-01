|
Konkor I. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2021; 9(2): 715-722.
(Copyright © 2021, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
The recent alarming rates of morbidity and mortality associated with road traffic accidents (RTAs) is a major global public health concern. The United Nations Organization has recognized the enormity of this problem and specified target 6 of the Sustainable Development Goal 3 that aims to halve injuries and deaths from RTAs by the end of 2020. Current accident trends in many low- and middle-income countries, however, pose a significant challenge to the attainment of this all important target. This could be informed by how accident prevention strategies overlook prevailing local traveling choices. The present study examines different modes of daily travels in northern Ghana and the experience of accidents. Logistic regression models were fitted to a cross-sectional data sample of 741 individual surveys conducted in three districts in the Upper West Region (UWR) of Ghana.
Language: en
Experience of accident; Mode of transportation; Road traffic accident