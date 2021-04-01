Abstract

Pedestrian accidents constitute a significant share of total accident victims in urban India. In spite of several efforts put by local authorities, pedestrians continue to cross the road at unauthorised locations in an unsafe manner. The present paper reports an investigation to determine the rational spacing of crossing facilities at midblock sections and identify the optimal type of crossing facility for the prevailing condition considering the perceptions of urban commuters. The rational spacing is determined by analysing the data collected from urban commuters regarding the additional detouring they are ready to accept in order to avail a facility for safe crossing of road. The optimal type of crossing facility is determined considering the preferences of urban commuters and the cost-benefit analysis associated with different facilities. The effect of socioeconomic and trip characteristics of commuters on the response or preference is also investigated. Although, the study has been demonstrated with reference to a corridor in the Kolkata metro city and the results are case-specific, the approach may be applied elsewhere to identify the lacuna in spacing and type of pedestrian crossing facility and to propose suitable improvement measures.

Language: en