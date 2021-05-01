|
Citation
Zoika S, Tzouras PG, Tsigdinos S, Kepaptsoglou K. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2021; 9(3): 1084-1096.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Either a result of inadequate supply or perceived high costs, illegal parking is an often-encountered phenomenon in urban areas worldwide and affects the performance and safety conditions of streets. In Greek cities in particular, illegal parking seems to be mostly observed when legal parking supply is limited, while at the same time, there is available space for such a practice. This paper investigates causes leading to illegal parking, with a focus on space availability, road geometry and the balance between parking demand and supply. In this context, Google Street View (GSV) images are used as the main data source and multiple linear regression models are developed for investigating factors explaining illegal parking density.
Language: en
Keywords
Causal analysis; Illegal parking; Road design