Abstract

Either a result of inadequate supply or perceived high costs, illegal parking is an often-encountered phenomenon in urban areas worldwide and affects the performance and safety conditions of streets. In Greek cities in particular, illegal parking seems to be mostly observed when legal parking supply is limited, while at the same time, there is available space for such a practice. This paper investigates causes leading to illegal parking, with a focus on space availability, road geometry and the balance between parking demand and supply. In this context, Google Street View (GSV) images are used as the main data source and multiple linear regression models are developed for investigating factors explaining illegal parking density.



RESULTS show that illegal parking is higher in cases where on-street parking is prohibited; intersection and breaking points of median islands are the next favorite places for illegal parking phenomena to occur. Furthermore, major differences in illegal parking behavior are found between two-wheeler and cars or heavy vehicles drivers. Based on findings, a framework consisting of different measures, namely: parking regulations, road design and public awareness, is proposed for mitigating illegal parking in Greek cities.

Language: en