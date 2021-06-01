|
Edrisi A, Lahoorpoor B, Lovreglio R. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2021; 9(3): 1261-1272.
(Copyright © 2021, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Metro systems are playing an essential role in transiting large passenger flows in metropolitan areas. Since commuting with Metro systems is beneficial from cost and time-consuming aspects, a vast number of people use this mode of transport. The high density of passengers in Metro stations during rush hours raises the significance of considering prevention safety planning in an emergency. Fire is the primary underground safety issue. In this paper, the evacuation of a Metro station is simulated using an agent-based framework, and three different exit choice models are compared. These models are the shortest path exit choice, a multinomial logit model, and the modified multinomial logit model with revising decisions. These approaches are verified with the previous experiments. Then, the emergency evacuation of a transfer Metro station in Tehran is simulated with different scenarios in an open-source agent-based platform. The egress time of each scenario is obtained and compared with each other.
Agent-based simulation; Egress time; Evacuation; Metro station; Route choice