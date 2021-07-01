Abstract

Insight in the acceptability of Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA) is an important requirement for the supported implementation of speed limiter technology. The aim of this study was to investigate the behavioural intention to accept ISA technology in a sample of 218 male minibus taxi drivers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The hypothesized framework proposed attitude, effort expectancy, performance expectancy and social influence as determinants of the behavioural intention to accept ISA technology. It was found that positive evaluation towards using ISA technology and the degree of convenience associated with the use of this technology are likely to represent target goals for interventions aimed to promote the use of such technology among minibus taxi drivers. These results have also practical implications for the Ethiopian Transport Authority which is taking the initiative to large scale deployment of in-vehicle speed control technology in Ethiopia.

Language: en