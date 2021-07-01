Abstract

Studies of rail transit safety typically focus on collisions involving rail vehicles. Nonetheless, the introduction of new rail transit service on existing urban freight corridors may result in changes to the design and use of streets and intersections that influence the safety of other road users as well. This study examines the Orlando SunRail and Charlotte Lynx systems to understand how the introduction of transit service may influences the incidence of total and KAB crashes near transit stations and along at-grade rail intersections. Vehicle-pedestrian and rear-end collisions were found to significantly increase near new transit stations, and vehicle-pedestrian, vehicle-bicyclist, rear-end, and angle collisions significantly increased along at-grade intersections. An examination of satellite imagery for high-crash intersections show that these problems are particularly pronounced when located near multi-lane arterial thoroughfares. Signal placement, preemption, and clearance intervals appear to be major contributing factors, as does restricted sight distance on the approach to at-grade intersections.

