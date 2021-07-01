Abstract

The United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have mandated that all countries reduce road crash fatalities by half by 2020. In the context of developing countries such as Indonesia, we hypothesized that the government could minimize road crash severities by providing road lighting and improving road surfaces. Employing road crash data from the Central Traffic Control of the Indonesian National Police and the negative binomial regression method, we revealed that road lighting and surface improvements are associated with lower road crash casualties of 4.2% and 3.4%, respectively. Road lighting and road surface improvements also correspond to lower road fatalities. Given the estimates and cost structure, we found that for the same cost, the potential cost-effectiveness is at least three times higher for road light improvements than for road surface improvements.

Language: en