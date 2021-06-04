Abstract

Shanghai is one of the busiest port in the world. With the continuous increase of traffic flow in Shanghai Port, the complexity of navigable environment and conditions is also increased, which undoubtedly increases the difficulty of ship navigation and directly affects the safety of ship pilotage. The mental health and good psychological quality of pilots are the important premise to ensure the safety of ship navigation. To ensure the safe navigation of ships in Shanghai port, it is very important to study the psychological state and pressure sources of pilots when they are engaged in the piloting work and put forward the measures to relieve the psychological pressure of pilots according to the actual situation. The paper focuses on explaining the current mental health status of pilots in Shanghai port, and analyzes the related factors that affect pilot's psychology, so as to find out the psychological pressure source of pilots and the influence of psychological factors on work performance. Through the analysis, combing with the current actual situation of Shanghai port, and understanding the current intervention measures at home and abroad, the author puts forward corresponding measures, according to the problems and factors that affect the psychological quality of pilots, and also hopes that the mental health status of pilots in Shanghai Port can be fundamentally improved, and lays a solid foundation for the safety of ship navigation.



