SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang B, Wang Y. Safety Sci. 2021; 143: e105414.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2021.105414

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Big data has an important influence on safety management in various fields where its applications are becoming more prevalent. The analysis results of big data have become an important reference influencing safety decision-making. Realizing the promising benefits of big data in safety management has motivated us to write a review on the influence of big data and its applications in safety management. This study also investigates the challenges faced by big data in safety management and provides insights to future directions for research and practice. We first briefly introduce the development history of big data and its influence on safety management. We then review the general theories and technologies of big data in safety management. Finally, we summarize the typical applications of big data in safety management according to different fields. Additional findings from the review process are also presented.


Language: en

Keywords

Big data; Big-data-driven; Industrial safety; Safety; Safety management

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print