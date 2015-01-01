Abstract

The choice of fall protection systems (FPSs) in construction sites is an impactful decision-making due to technical, financial, and legal implications. However, this decision-making is usually unstructured and does not make the best use of the experience of managers. This study addresses this gap by proposing a five-step framework for choosing FPSs. The steps involve: (i) set up a team for choosing the FPS; (ii) define which types of fall hazards will be accounted for and in which construction stages; (iii) select possible FPSs; (iv) choose the best alternative, employing the choosing by advantages approach - alternatives are compared based on factors that have a complexity theory rationale, which frames FPSs as inseparable from the socio-technical system that makes up the construction project; and (v) record the lessons learned. Data sources for applying these steps involve interviews, observations, and documents. This paper presents an application of the framework for the choice between safety nets and façade scaffolds, in the construction of a residential building in Brazil. The framework might support managers in making transparent and theoretically grounded decisions when choosing FPSs, justifying their choice before clients, workers, and regulators.

