SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Escobar DA, Cardona S, Hernández-Pulgarín G. Safety Sci. 2021; 143: e105418.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2021.105418

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Research related to road safety and pedestrian behaviour from observations has been concentrated in high-income countries, so advancing its implementation in low- and middle-income countries nurtures the literature on these issues. This research aim is to study pedestrian behaviour at seven high crash occurrence locations near schools in the city of Manizales, Colombia. Based on direct observations at the points, behaviours related to crossing location, distractions while crossing, interactions with motorized actors, and people's crossing speed were analysed. Inference statistical analyses were carried out between variables taking into account the location of the points studied, the typology of the road and the type of intersection, and their relationship with age groups. Among the main results, it was found that most of the behaviours are independent of age group, except at points near primary roads where there is a high-motorized flow. Finally, the analyses by grouping variables avoid falling into Simpson's paradox.


Language: en

Keywords

Age group; Independence analysis; Pedestrian behaviour; Road infrastructure; Road safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print