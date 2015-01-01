Abstract

Research related to road safety and pedestrian behaviour from observations has been concentrated in high-income countries, so advancing its implementation in low- and middle-income countries nurtures the literature on these issues. This research aim is to study pedestrian behaviour at seven high crash occurrence locations near schools in the city of Manizales, Colombia. Based on direct observations at the points, behaviours related to crossing location, distractions while crossing, interactions with motorized actors, and people's crossing speed were analysed. Inference statistical analyses were carried out between variables taking into account the location of the points studied, the typology of the road and the type of intersection, and their relationship with age groups. Among the main results, it was found that most of the behaviours are independent of age group, except at points near primary roads where there is a high-motorized flow. Finally, the analyses by grouping variables avoid falling into Simpson's paradox.

