Abstract

According to United Nations (UN) 2030 agenda, the transportation system needs to be enhanced for the establishment of access to safe, affordable, accessible, and sustainable transport systems along with enhanced road safety. The highway road transport system is one of the transport systems that enables to transits goods and humans from one location to another location. The agenda of UN 2030 for the transport system will be accomplished with the assistance of digital technologies like the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). The implementation of these digital technologies on highways empowers to provide reliable, smarter, intelligent, and renewable energy sources experience to the users travelling along the highways. This study discusses the significance of the digitalization of highways that supporting and realizing a sustainable environment on the highways. To discuss the significance of digitalization, the study has categorized digitalization into five subcomponents namely smart highway lighting system, smart traffic and emergency management system, renewable energy sources on highways, smart display and AI in highways. An architecture-for smart highway lighting, smart traffic, and emergency management are proposed and discussed in the study. The significance of implementing smart display boards and renewable sources with real-time applications is also addressed in this study. Moreover, the integration of AI in highways is addressed with the perspective of enhancing road safety. The integration of deep learning (DL) in the edge-based vision node for predicting the patterns of traffic flow, highway road safety, and maintenance of quality roads have been addressed in the discussion section. Embedding the deep learning techniques in the vison node at the traffic junction and the highway lighting controller is able to deliver an intelligent system that provides sustained experience and management of the highways. Smart reflectors, adoption of renewable energy, developing vehicle-to-vehicle communication in vehicles, and smart lamppost are the few recommendations for the implementation of digitalizing highways.

