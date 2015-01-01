Abstract

There is a delay in safety management decision-making in the construction industry, particularly in complex operations, due to the vast amount of manual data collection. This paper proposes a computerized system called Smart Inspecs that uses an unmanned aerial system (UAS) and a digital checklist to perform safety inspections in construction. Based on the design science research (DSR) approach, the proposed system includes definitions of standards and technological requirements for the system. The implementation and evaluation of Smart Inspecs were performed at two construction sites, totaling 55 inspections and involving seven direct users. The application of Smart Inspecs reduced the safety inspection time on-site by 73% in comparison to a noncomputerized safety inspection using UAS. Additionally, this application offered improvements in the interaction between the production and safety teams and faster correction of safety nonconformities in the field. Users perceived a high impact of the system with regard to information transparency and utility for safety management. This research's primary contribution is the proposal of a digital system for safety condition inspections at an operational level for construction sites using UAS as a data collection tool, thus providing timely information for more effective decision-making.

