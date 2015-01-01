|
Citation
|
Baraza X, Cugueró-Escofet N. Safety Sci. 2021; 143: e105422.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The objective of this paper is to understand the causes of work accidents in Spain in the agricultural sector, and to propose possible plans and actions to improve the sector's accident rates in the future. The paper analyses the complete pool of accidents in Spain from 2013 to 2018. Fourteen variables are studied, with the influence of each relating to accident severity, divided into three types (light, serious, and fatal). The analysis is based on a total of 158,166 accidents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accident rate; Agriculture; Health and safety; Occupational accidents; Occupational safety