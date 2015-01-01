Abstract

The objective of this paper is to understand the causes of work accidents in Spain in the agricultural sector, and to propose possible plans and actions to improve the sector's accident rates in the future. The paper analyses the complete pool of accidents in Spain from 2013 to 2018. Fourteen variables are studied, with the influence of each relating to accident severity, divided into three types (light, serious, and fatal). The analysis is based on a total of 158,166 accidents.



RESULTS show that the severity of the accident is related to age, gender, nationality, economic activity, company staff, length of service, location of accident, deviation, injury, days of absence, day of the week, injury, and region of Spain. This sector produces a high rate of serious accidents compared to all other sectors, employs the most foreign workers, and uses heavy machinery at work that also serves as a means of transport. We offer conclusions and future lines of research to improve worker safety and also help regulators. These results provide information that should be of use for both companies and regulators, to increase the safety of agricultural activities. This study analyzes accidents in the agriculture sector in Spain in the period between 2013 and 2018, therefore conclusions may be different when other countries of the European Union or of the rest of the world are considered.

