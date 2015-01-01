SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Eichinger M, Robb HDP, Scurr C, Tucker H, Heschl S, Peck G. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2021; 29(1): e100.

10.1186/s13049-021-00922-1

Despite a widely acknowledged increase in older people presenting with traumatic injury in western populations there remains a lack of research into the optimal prehospital management of this vulnerable patient group. Research into this cohort faces many uniqu1e challenges, such as inconsistent definitions, variable physiology, non-linear presentation and multi-morbidity. This scoping review sought to summarise the main challenges in providing prehospital care to older trauma patients to improve the care for this vulnerable group.


Geriatric trauma; Prehospital care; Trauma; Traumatic injuries; Triage

