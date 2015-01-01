Abstract

We are entering an era of automated vehicles (AVs), which has potential to improve road safety considerably. A compelling user experience is crucial to AV adoption in the future commercial market. The automated driving system (ADS) that replaces human drivers should be perceived as very useful before the latter are willing to give up their control and entrust their lives to the ADS. However, compared with the growing number of studies on public acceptance of AVs, there has been limited research focusing on user experience and usability. We examined AV and ADS user experience and usability, ADS failures' influence on them, and their influences on re-riding willingness. We conducted a field study using a real AV and a large-scale test track. We invited participants (N = 261) to travel in the AV as passengers in a low-speed environment. Participants were randomly assigned into the normal condition or the fault condition (its participants were exposed to an ADS failure). We measured participants' positive experience (feeling relaxed, safe, and comfortable) and negative experience (feeling tense and risky) while riding in the AV and perceived usability of the ADS based on the System Usability Scale. In both conditions, participants reported moderate positive experience and perceived usability but a relatively high level of willingness to ride in our AV again. The ADS failure reduced positive experience and perceived usability, and it increased negative experience. Positive experience and perceived usability, but not negative experience, influenced re-riding willingness. Compared with male participants, female participants reported less positive experience and lower perceived usability. We discuss implications of our results as well as limitations of this research.

