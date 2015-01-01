SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Risacher SL, West JD, Deardorff R, Gao S, Farlow MR, Brosch JR, Apostolova LG, McAllister TW, Wu YC, Jagust WJ, Landau SM, Weiner MW, Saykin AJ. Alzheimers Dement. (Amst) 2021; 13(1): e12230.

(Copyright © 2021, The Author(s), Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1002/dad2.12230

34466653

INTRODUCTION: Head injuries (HI) are a risk factor for dementia, but the underlying etiology is not fully known. Understanding whether tau might mediate this relationship is important.

METHODS: Cognition and tau deposition were compared between 752 individuals with (impaired, n = 302) or without cognitive impairment (CN, n = 450) with amyloid and [(18)F]flortaucipir positron emission tomography, HI history information, and cognitive testing from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative and the Indiana Memory and Aging Study.

RESULTS: Sixty-three (38 CN, 25 impaired) reported a history of HI. Higher neuropsychiatric scores and poorer memory were observed in those with a history of HI. Tau was higher in individuals with a history of HI, especially those who experienced a loss of consciousness (LOC).

RESULTS were driven by impaired individuals, especially amyloid beta-positive individuals with history of HI with LOC.

DISCUSSION: These findings suggest biological changes, such as greater tau, are associated with HI in individuals with cognitive impairment. Small effect sizes were observed; thus, further studies should replicate and extend these results.


traumatic brain injury; [18F]flortaucipir positron emission tomography (PET); Alzheimer's disease; head injury; mild cognitive impairment; tau

