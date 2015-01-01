|
Citation
|
Risacher SL, West JD, Deardorff R, Gao S, Farlow MR, Brosch JR, Apostolova LG, McAllister TW, Wu YC, Jagust WJ, Landau SM, Weiner MW, Saykin AJ. Alzheimers Dement. (Amst) 2021; 13(1): e12230.
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34466653
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Head injuries (HI) are a risk factor for dementia, but the underlying etiology is not fully known. Understanding whether tau might mediate this relationship is important.
|
Keywords
|
traumatic brain injury; [18F]flortaucipir positron emission tomography (PET); Alzheimer's disease; head injury; mild cognitive impairment; tau