Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aims to compare the poisoned patients who could not be administered activated charcoal because of its unavailability with the poisoned patients who were administered charcoal in the later period and to reveal the results about its effectiveness. STUDY QUESTION: Is the use of activated charcoal effective against poisoning caused by oral medication? STUDY DESIGN: This retrospective cohort study with historical control was planned at a tertiary hospital. Patients older than 18 years were admitted to the emergency department because of oral drug poisoning during the study periods. A total of 1159 patients who were not given activated charcoal and 877 patients who were given activated charcoal were included in this study. MEASURES AND OUTCOMES: The frequency of clinical findings secondary to the drug taken, the frequency of antidote use, the frequency of intubation, and the hospitalization length were determined as clinical outcome parameters.



RESULTS: There was no statistically significant difference in the development of central nervous system findings, cardiovascular system findings, frequency of intubation, and blood gas disorders, as well as the length of hospitalization periods according to the activated charcoal application. Hepatobiliary system findings and electrolyte disturbances were found to be less common in patients given activated charcoal. The frequency of tachycardia, speech impairment, coma, and respiratory acidosis was found to be statistically higher in patients who were administered activated charcoal. The hospitalization period of the patients who were given activated charcoal was longer in patients with drug findings; however, there was no difference in the hospitalization periods of the patients who were given an antidote.



CONCLUSIONS: The use of activated charcoal in poisoned patients may not provide sufficient clinical benefits. However, clinical studies with strong evidence levels are needed to determine activated charcoal's clinical efficacy, which is still used as a universal antidote.

