Aksay E, Kaya A, Gulen M, Acehan S, Isıkber C, Sahin G, Satar S. Am. J. Ther. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: This study aims to compare the poisoned patients who could not be administered activated charcoal because of its unavailability with the poisoned patients who were administered charcoal in the later period and to reveal the results about its effectiveness. STUDY QUESTION: Is the use of activated charcoal effective against poisoning caused by oral medication? STUDY DESIGN: This retrospective cohort study with historical control was planned at a tertiary hospital. Patients older than 18 years were admitted to the emergency department because of oral drug poisoning during the study periods. A total of 1159 patients who were not given activated charcoal and 877 patients who were given activated charcoal were included in this study. MEASURES AND OUTCOMES: The frequency of clinical findings secondary to the drug taken, the frequency of antidote use, the frequency of intubation, and the hospitalization length were determined as clinical outcome parameters.
