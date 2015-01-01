Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Nasal bone fractures are the most common facial bone fractures. However, there is limited literature on the etiology of these fractures, particularly distribution across sports and other recreational activities.



METHODS: The Nationwide Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) national injury database was queried for emergency department visits involving the diagnosis of nasal or nose fractures associated with sports and recreation activities over the most recent 10 year span available. Demographic, disposition, and weighted incidence were analyzed.



RESULTS: Total incidence of nasal fractures across 10 years was 158 979. The mean age of nasal bone fractures was 20.4 years old. Nasal fractures were more common in males (74.6%) and white patients (54.1%). National estimated incidence of nasal fractures decreased from 21 028 in 2009 to 11 108 in 2018, a reduction of 47.2%. The most common causes among all patients were basketball (23.2%), baseball (17.1%), softball (9.8%), soccer (7.4%), and American football (7%). In pediatric patients, the most common cause was baseball (25.1%). The majority (98.1%) of patients were discharged from the emergency department, while 0.9% of patients were admitted.



CONCLUSION: The most common recreational causes of nasal fractures are sports, with the most common being non-contact sports like basketball and baseball. However, the incidence of nasal bone fractures due to recreational causes nationwide has decreased significantly over the past 10 years. This may reflect improved safety protocols among athletes.

