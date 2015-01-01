|
Demesmaeker A, Chazard E, Hoang A, Vaiva G, Amad A. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Deliberate self-harm and suicide attempts share common risk factors but are associated with different epidemiological features. While the rate of suicide after deliberate self-harm has been evaluated in meta-analyses, the specific rate of death by suicide after a previous suicide attempt has never been assessed. The aim of our study was to estimate the incidence of death by suicide after a nonfatal suicide attempt.
epidemiology; suicide; mortality; Suicide attempt