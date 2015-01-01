Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Approximately 1 in 3 adults aged 65 and over experience a fall each year. Poor vision is an identified risk factor. The aim of this cross-sectional public health surveillance audit was to determine the prevalence of falls experienced in the previous 12 months by adult patients presenting to an ophthalmology department.



METHODS: A short questionnaire was given to consecutive patients attending an ophthalmology department at two trusts in the North West to determine whether they had experienced a fall in the previous 12 months, whether they had suffered a fracture, their eye condition and the type of glasses worn.



RESULTS: Data was collected for 585 patients (mean age: 69 years, SD: 13.8). Falls in the previous 12 months were reported by 96 (16.4%) patients, and a significant proportion of these were aged 60 years and over (82%, p < 0.0001, one-sample binomial test). Half of the respondents were unaware of their eye health condition for which they were attending the department. Glaucoma was the most prevalent condition in those who had experienced a fall (43%). A significant proportion of the individuals who reported a fall wore single-vision glasses (43%, p < 0.0001, one-sample chi-square test).



CONCLUSION: In an ophthalmology outpatient department, the proportion of older adults who experienced a fall in the previous 12 months was lower than the reported prevalence in the general population. There is a need for health literacy to educate patients about their eye condition, the potential effects on their visual function and, consequently, managing falls risk.

