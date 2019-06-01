Abstract

In 2017 Delaware, LGBTQ+ Youth reported that almost 1 out of 3 were bullied on school grounds. Additionally, over 50% reported feeling sad/hopeless; and almost as many seriously considered suicide as an option, while 32% planned for suicide with almost 1 in 4 reporting having acted on their suicide plan at least once. Of all the students who reported a suicide attempt, 10% required medical treatment as a result of their attempt.(1) The Delaware Department of Education does not have comprehensive statewide protections in place to support some of our most vulnerable youth, yet school districts can make a positive difference in implementing policy/practices to build resilience and reduce risk. This article will focus on four key areas where schools and school districts may implement changes toward creating safer, more supportive schools: (1) policy/procedures that protect LGBTQ+ students at the administrative level; (2) comprehensive cultural sensitivity training for serving LGBTQ+ students and their families; (3) incorporating inclusive curriculum on LGBTQ+ history into the classroom; (4) and creating, supporting, and sustaining gender sexuality alliances in both the middle and high schools.

