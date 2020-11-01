SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Scott-Jones G, Kamara MR. Dela. J. Public Health 2020; 6(5): 80-82.

(Copyright © 2020, Delaware Academy of Medicine : Delaware Public Health Association)

10.32481/djph.2020.11.019

34467171

Many African Americans in the United States have been impacted by structural racism since slavery and continue to experience trauma because of health disparities, economic disadvantages, and segregation. This article will define race, racism, and structural racism, which has perpetuated trauma for African Americans. The authors present a theory called Post Traumatic Slavery Syndrome (PTSS) by Dr. Joy DeGruy, a social work researcher, to explain why many African Americans continue to experience trauma. PTSS is a condition that exists as a consequence of multigenerational oppression of African and their descendants resulting from centuries of chattel slavery. Looking at history and the inherent long-standing trauma that has and continue to plague African Americans can assist in addressing systemic racism and provide an opportunity to look at holistic restoration.


Language: en
