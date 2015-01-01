Abstract

Falls are common in Assisted Living Facilities (ALFs). We evaluated the feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary impact of student-led Fall Prevention Care Management (FPCM) on reducing fall risks in ALFs. Residents who were age ≥65, had a fall in the previous year Or considered high fall risk at the facility, and who had a MoCA cognition score>15 were enrolled. The FPCM interventions were semi-structured to facilitate students' learning while addressing participants' unique fall risks. Twenty-five older adults in the U.S. completed the study (recruitment rate: 55%; retention rate: 64%). Participants rated the study as 87.16 (100 = excellent), and likelihood to recommend the study to others was 80.85 (100 = most likely). Participants were 84% female, mean age 88.6 years old. Fall risks such as fear of falling decreased from 16.05 to 15.12 (p =.022), fall prevention behaviors increased from 2.94 to 3.07 (p =.048), and the level of confidence to prevent falls increased from 63.38 to 78.35 (p =.015). Students commonly provided education and coaching on fall prevention strategies, and addressed emotional and behavioral aspects of fall prevention. With improvement with recruitment and retention, student-led FPCM intervention is a promising approach for fall prevention in ALF.

