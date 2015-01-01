|
Bauer M, Glenn T, Achtyes ED, Alda M, Agaoglu E, Altınbaş K, Andreassen OA, Angelopoulos E, Ardau R, Vares EA, Aydın M, Ayhan Y, Baethge C, Bauer R, Baune BT, Balaban C, Becerra-Palars C, Behere AP, Behere PB, Belete H, Belete T, Belizario GO, Bellivier F, Belmaker RH, Benedetti F, Berk M, Bersudsky Y, Bicakci, Birabwa-Oketcho H, Bjella TD, Brady C, Cabrera J, Cappucciati M, Castro AMP, Chen WL, Cheung EYW, Chiesa S, Crowe M, Cuomo A, Dallaspezia S, Del Zompo M, Desai P, Dodd S, Donix M, Etain B, Fagiolini A, Fellendorf FT, Ferensztajn-Rochowiak E, Fiedorowicz JG, Fountoulakis KN, Frye MA, Geoffroy PA, Gonzalez-Pinto A, Gottlieb JF, Grof P, Haarman BCM, Harima H, Hasse-Sousa M, Henry C, Høffding L, Houenou J, Imbesi M, Isometsä ET, Ivković M, Janno S, Johnsen S, Kapczinski F, Karakatsoulis GN, Kardell M, Kessing LV, Kim SJ, König B, Kot TL, Koval M, Kunz M, Lafer B, Landén M, Larsen ER, Lenger M, Lewitzka U, Licht RW, Lopez-Jaramillo C, MacKenzie A, Madsen H, Madsen SAKA, Mahadevan J, Mahardika A, Manchia M, Marsh W, Martinez-Cengotitabengoa M, Martiny K, Mashima Y, McLoughlin DM, Meesters Y, Melle I, Meza-Urzúa F, Ming MY, Monteith S, Moorthy M, Morken G, Mosca E, Mozzhegorov AA, Munoz R, Mythri SV, Nacef F, Nadella RK, Nakanotani T, Nielsen RE, O'Donovan C, Omrani A, Osher Y, Ouali U, Pantović-Stefanović M, Pariwatcharakul P, Petite J, Pfennig A, Ruiz YP, Pilhatsch M, Pinna M, Pompili M, Porter R, Quiroz D, Rabelo-da-Ponte FD, Ramesar R, Rasgon N, Ratta-Apha W, Ratzenhofer M, Redahan M, Reddy MS, Reif A, Reininghaus EZ, Richards JG, Ritter P, Rybakowski JK, Sathyaputri L, Scippa M, Simhandl C, Severus E, Smith D, Smith J, Stackhouse PWJ, Stein DJ, Stilwell K, Strejilevich S, Su KP, Subramaniam M, Sulaiman AH, Suominen K, Tanra AJ, Tatebayashi Y, Teh WL, Tondo L, Torrent C, Tuinstra D, Uchida T, Vaaler AE, Veeh J, Vieta E, Viswanath B, Yoldi-Negrete M, Yalcinkaya OK, Young AH, Zgueb Y, Whybrow PC. Int. J. Bipolar Disord. 2021; 9(1): e26.
|
BACKGROUND: Bipolar disorder is associated with circadian disruption and a high risk of suicidal behavior. In a previous exploratory study of patients with bipolar I disorder, we found that a history of suicide attempts was associated with differences between winter and summer levels of solar insolation. The purpose of this study was to confirm this finding using international data from 42% more collection sites and 25% more countries.
Psychiatry; Suicide; Bipolar disorder; Circadian; Seasonal variation; Solar insolation; Sunlight