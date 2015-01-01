Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Stigma affects all aspects of transgender peoples' health. The purpose of this systematic review is to summarize the quantitative findings from the literature focused on the health impact of stigma resulting from discrimination, prejudice, and bias experienced by transgender people.



METHOD: To better understand the current state of the health impact of transgender stigma, the author conducted a search that included stigma, discrimination, prejudice, bias, health, and transgender people.



RESULTS: A total of 15 studies met inclusion criteria for review.



RESULTS indicate that transgender people experience discrimination, prejudice, and bias at high levels. When internalized, this victimization leads to decreased psychological health, including increased harmful behaviors such as substance abuse and eating disorders, reduced relationship quality, ineffective coping and lower levels of self-esteem, and increased risk of attempted suicide. Internalized stigma also leads to decreased physical health outcomes stemming from healthcare avoidance, reduced healthcare utilization, decreased screenings, and delayed treatment.



DISCUSSION: Additional research is needed to enhance generalizability to larger transgender populations. Additional studies are also required to increase provider knowledge and cultural competence to provide safe care environments and transgender-appropriate care. As well, further research is vital to incorporate LGBTQ-sensitive training in healthcare academia.

