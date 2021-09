Abstract

PARTICIPANTS: A racially diverse sample of 350 undergraduate students was utilized.



METHODS: Participants completed online, self-report questionnaires on lifetime traumatic experiences, suicidal behaviors, and perceived social support.



RESULTS: The experience of IPT was significantly associated with suicidal behavior (r(s) =.29, p < .001), and social support significantly moderated this relationship, F(3, 343) = 36.85, p < .001, ΔR(2) =.02, p = .008. IPT survivors with greater levels of perceived social support reported less suicidal behavior compared to IPT survivors with low levels of perceived social support.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide prevention efforts may be improved through the development of trauma-focused interventions devised to enhance perceptions of social support among college students experiencing IPT.

Language: en