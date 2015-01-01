|
Sayeed A, Rahman MH, Hassan MN, deSteiguer Steiguer A, Kundu S, Meem AE, Hasan AR, Mallick T, Sultana MS, Hasanuzzaman M, Sahrin S, Hasan MT. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
The study aimed to assess the prevalence of depression and its associated factors among university students in Bangladesh. Participants: A total of 403 undergraduate students from Patuakhali Science and Technology University, and Barisal University participated in the study.
Bangladesh; Depression; Beck Depression Inventory; University students