|
Citation
|
Wang C, Wen W, Zhang H, Ni J, Jiang J, Cheng Y, Zhou M, Ye L, Feng Z, Ge Z, Luo H, Wang M, Zhang X, Liu W. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Abstract
|
Since the end of 2019, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak rapidly became a pandemic. The psychological state of people during the COVID-19 pandemic has gained interest. Our aim was to study the prevalence of anxiety, depression, and stress in college students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
METHODS: A systematic search of Medline, Embase, Web of Science, and the Cochrane Library was conducted up to September 20, 2020. Reviewers independently assessed full-text articles according to predefined criteria. Stata14/SE was used to calculate the prevalence and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) of anxiety, depression, and stress among college students from different countries. A random effects model was adopted. The Egger test was used to determine publication bias.
RESULTS: A total of 280 references were retrieved, and 28 papers met our inclusion criteria, for a total of 436,799 college students. Thirteen studies involved non-Chinese college students, and 15 studies involved Chinese college students. The prevalence of anxiety, depression, and stress was 29% (95% CI, 19-25%), 37% (95% CI, 32-42%), and 23% (95% CI, 8-39%), respectively.
CONCLUSION: The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative psychological effect on college students, and the prevalence of anxiety, depression, and stress among Chinese college students is lower than among non-Chinese college students.
Language: en