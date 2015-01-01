|
Citation
|
Ruehlman L, Karoly P. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Uptake, adherence, and dropout rates for Internet-based programs for depression are in need of improvement. Excessive user burden (eg, heavy content, extended duration) may undermine engagement and precipitate dropout. To address this problem, an alternative format was proposed: Brief Interactive Training Sessions (BITS). BITS target a narrow behavioral health skill and require 3-4 hours to complete. A depression-focused version of BITS that provides training in cognitive distortion/restructuring was tested. PARTICIPANTS: Fifty-two depressed college students were randomly assigned to BITS or to a wait-list.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; depression; Counseling; Internet treatment