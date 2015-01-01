|
PURPOSE: This study examines the relationship between workplace bullying (WPB) and the turnover intentions (TIs) of nurses, both directly and indirectly, i.e. through serial mediation of psychological contract violation (PCV) and poor employee wellbeing (EWB). And that with the moderating effect of servant leadership (SL) on its final path to TIs of nurses.
Employee wellbeing; Psychological contract violation; Servant leadership and moderated-serial-mediation; Turnover intentions; Workplace bullying