|
Citation
|
Teyfouri N, Shirvani H, Shamsoddini A. J. Med. Signals Sens. 2021; 11(3): 217-221.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34466401
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In this study, an electronic system based on driver's neck position and blinking duration is designed to help prevent car crashed due to driver drowsiness. When a driver falls in sleep his/her head is felled down. Hence, driver's neck posture can be a good sign of sleep which is measured utilizing a two?dimensional accelerator. However, this sign is not enough because he/she may need to look down during a drive and alarming driver by every moving down of head can be annoying.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accelerometer; blink duration; driver drowsiness