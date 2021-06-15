Abstract

In the June 15, 2021 issue of Journal of Neurotrauma (Vol. 38, No. 12: 1632-1641) the article titled Altered Brain Network Connectivity Underlies Persistent Post-Traumatic Headache following Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in Youth, by Jordan Lemme et al., requires correction because of a misspelling of an author's name in the article byline.



In the original article, in the article author list, the fourth author's last name appeared as Mari.



It should have appeared as Mar'i.



The online version has been corrected. [The author name has been corrected in the SafetyLit database.]



The authors regret this unfortunate error.

Language: en