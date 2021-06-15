|
J. Neurotrauma 2021; 38(17): 2486.
Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers
In the June 15, 2021 issue of Journal of Neurotrauma (Vol. 38, No. 12: 1632-1641) the article titled Altered Brain Network Connectivity Underlies Persistent Post-Traumatic Headache following Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in Youth, by Jordan Lemme et al., requires correction because of a misspelling of an author's name in the article byline.
