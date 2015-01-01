Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little data exists on surgical outcomes of sports-related cervical spine injuries (CSI) sustained in children and adolescent athletes. This study reviewed demographics, injury characteristics, management, and operative outcomes of severe CSI encountered in youth sports.



METHODS: Children below 18 years with operative sports-related CSI at a Level 1 pediatric trauma center were reviewed (2004 to 2019). All patients underwent morden cervical spine instrumentation and fusion. Clinical, radiographic, and surgical characteristics were analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 3231 patients (mean, 11.3±4.6 y) with neck pain were evaluated for CSI. Sports/recreational activities were the most common etiology in 1358 cases (42.0%). Twenty-nine patients (2.1%) with sports-related CSI (mean age, 14.5 y; range, 6.4 to 17.8 y) required surgical intervention. Twenty-five were males (86%). Operative CSI occurred in football (n=8), wrestling (n=7), gymnastics (n=5), diving (n=4), trampoline (n=2), hockey (n=1), snowboarding (n=1), and biking (n=1). Mechanisms were 27 hyperflexion/axial loading (93%) and 2 hyperextension injuries (7%). Most were cervical fractures (79%) and subaxial injuries (79%). Seven patients (24%) sustained spinal cord injury (SCI) and 3 patients (10%) cord contusion or myelomalacia without neurological deficits. The risk of SCI increased with age (P=0.03). Postoperatively, 2 SCI patients (29%) improved 1 American Spinal Injury Association Impairment Scale Grade and 1 (14%) improved 2 American Spinal Injury Association Impairment Scale Grades. Increased complications developed in SCI than non-SCI cases (mean, 2.0 vs. 0.1 complications; P=0.02). Bony fusion occurred in 26/28 patients (93%) after a median of 7.2 months (interquartile range, 6 to 15 mo). Ten patients (34%) returned to their baseline sport and 9 (31%) to lower-level activities.



CONCLUSIONS: The incidence of sports-related CSI requiring surgery is low with differences in age/sex, sport, and injury patterns. Older males with hyperflexion/axial loading injuries in contact sports were at greatest risk of SCI, complications, and permanent disability. Prevention campaigns, education on proper tackling techniques, and neck strength training are required in sports at high risk of hyperflexion/axial loading injury. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III-retrospective cohort study.

