SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Eguchi A, Nomura S, Gilmour S, Harada N, Sakamoto H, Ueda P, Yoneoka D, Tanoue Y, Kawashima T, Hayashi TI, Arima Y, Suzuki M, Hashizume M. Psychiatry Res. 2021; 305: e114173.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psychres.2021.114173

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Using daily vital statistics data from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, we provide the first weekly and age-group-specific estimates of the additional suicide burden during the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan by gender, from January through November 2020. Our results indicate that compared with the previous five years, suicide cases in 2020 in Japan have increased from late July to November for women in all age groups and for men in the 20-29 and 80+ years age group. Targeted interventions based on age and gender might be more effective in reducing suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Japan; COVID-19

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print