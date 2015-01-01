|
Citation
Kasznia J, Pytel A, Stańczykiewicz B, Samochowiec J, Waszczuk K, Kulik M, Cyran A, Misiak B. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2021; 14: 1315-1323.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Dove Press)
DOI
PMID
34466040
Abstract
PURPOSE: Several studies have shown that individuals with schizophrenia-spectrum disorders (SSD) employ ineffective coping styles. However, it remains unknown whether a history of adverse childhood experiences (AC Es), associated with a risk of SSD, contributes to these observations. Therefore, in this study, we aimed to investigate whether exposure to ACEs is associated with coping styles in subjects with SSD.
Language: en
Keywords
trauma; stress; maltreatment; psychosis; psychotic disorder