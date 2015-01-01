Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective descriptive study.



OBJECTIVES: To identify the characteristics of and epidemiological trends in traumatic spinal cord injuries (TSCIs) in Korea from 1990 to 2019. SETTING: National Rehabilitation Center affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Welfare in Korea.



METHODS: The medical records of 3395 individuals with TSCIs were retrospectively reviewed. Three groups were formed based on onset period (1990-1999, 2000-2009, and 2010-2019) and six groups based on age (≤15, 16-30, 31-45, 46-60, 61-75, and ≥76 years). Pearson's chi-square and analysis of variance tests were used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: From 1990 to 2019, the mean age (standard deviation, [SD]) at the time of injury increased from 32.4 (SD = 12.4) years in the 1990s to 47.1 (SD = 16.2) years in the 2010s (F = 222.317 p = <0.001). Land transport and falls were the most common causes of TSCIs. The number of injuries from land transport gradually decreased, while that from falls increased (24.9% in 1990s to 46.3% in 2010s [χ(2) = 134.415 p < 0.001]). In the >60 years group, falls were the most common cause of injury, which resulted in 42.9% TSCIs in the 1990s to 59.1% in the 2010s (χ(2 )= 10.398, p > 0.05). Tetraplegia (n = 769, 58.6%) was more common than paraplegia; incomplete tetraplegia (entire population: =564, 43%; >60 years group: n = 186, 43%) was the highest in the 2010s.



CONCLUSIONS: Falls have been the most common cause of TSCIs after 2010s. Implementing national education and campaigns for preventing falls is important to reduce/prevent TSCIs caused by falls in the aged population.

