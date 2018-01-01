Abstract

BACKGROUND: Snake bites remain a major medical problem in West Africa, and hemorrhagic stroke following a snakebite has emerged as a rare secondary condition. The objective of this study was to determine the neurological complications following snake bite.



METHODS: This study included all the cases of hemorrhagic stroke following snake bite admitted in the neurology Department of Yalgado Ouedraogo University Teaching Hospital during the period from January 1st, 2018 to December 31st 2019.



RESULTS: Three cases of hemorrhagic stroke following snake bite were included in the study. The strokes occurred 4-15 days after the snakebite. Traditional treatment was applied in two cases. Complications were significant, including local manifestations and severe anemia in 2 patients who received blood transfusion. Snake anti-venom was applied. At admission, motor deficit, conscience disorders and fever were the most frequent complaints. Patients received repeated dose of snake anti-venom was applied, antitetanus prophylaxis and antibiotherapy during hospitalization. The majority of the patients had completely recovered.



CONCLUSIONS: Hemorrhagic stroke following snake bites are rare in Burkina Faso. Clinical outcome of stroke was favorable after treatment by antivenom, anti-tetanus serum and antibiotics.

